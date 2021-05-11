Special “health pavilions” will appear in Moscow parks, where residents of the capital will undergo medical examinations. They also have the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccine. On this Tuesday, May 11, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on my blog.

Within the framework of the Healthy Moscow project, 46 such facilities will open in Moscow parks and will operate daily from 8:00 to 20:00. “Without an appointment in the pavilions, you can get vaccinated against COVID-19 and preventive examination,” – said the mayor.

According to him, doctors conduct ultrasound, ECG, blood tests for sugar, cholesterol and other indicators free of charge. It is clarified that the number of such services in the pavilions is more than in city polyclinics with a regular medical examination.

Muscovites need to have a passport with them, all data will then be sent to the patient’s email address.

The mayor added that “Healthy Moscow is not some new-fangled game.” Sobyanin explained that this is a modern model of “timely examination and medical assistance.”

Healthy Moscow has existed since 2019. As part of the project, temporary pavilions are being erected in park areas, in which doctors work. Citizens have the opportunity to undergo various examinations, including medical examination.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!