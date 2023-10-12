By 2026, it is planned to open 17 more metro stations in Moscow as part of the targeted investment program (TIP). The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced this on October 12.

“We will introduce 35 km of lines, 17 stations and 1 electric depot of the Moscow Metro. The first sections of the Troitskaya and Rublevo-Arkhangelskaya lines will appear. We will expand the construction of the Biryulyovskaya line,” Sobyanin wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the mayor, the priority of the AIP is the development of transport infrastructure and social facilities. The program is designed for 2024-2026.

Over three years, the capital’s government plans to build and put into operation about 760 different city facilities, including metro lines and stations, schools, kindergartens, clinics and hospitals, as well as sports and recreation complexes, pedestrian crossings, artificial structures and roads.

In addition, it is planned to build 6.5 million square meters. m of housing, including as part of the renovation program.

The day before, on October 11, the capital’s department of transport presented a new scheme for the development of the metro and Moscow Central Diameters (MCD) until 2030. Thus, the map shows the future MCD-5, which will run from Domodedovo with a branch to Pushkino and Shchelkovo. In addition, you can see new lines: Troitskaya, Biryulevskaya, Rublevo-Arkhangelskaya.