After restoration, the Variety Theater is scheduled to open in Moscow in 2023, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on March 27.

“I hope that new talents will appear within these wonderful walls – reconstructed, restored, with new technology,” Sobyanin is quoted as saying on the official website. website mayor of Moscow.

At the moment, the main general construction work has been completed, the roof has been replaced, engineering systems and stage mechanical equipment have been installed.

In addition, old engineering communications were replaced in the theater premises. The historical planning has been restored and the interiors of the theater have been restored, including plaster moldings, the plaster layer of walls and ceilings.

It is noted that the work is completed by 85%.

In January, Sobyanin announced that in 2022, 15 residential buildings, which are architectural monuments, were restored in Moscow.