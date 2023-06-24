Moscow Mayor Sobyanin announced the holding of anti-terrorist measures in the city
Moscow is carrying out anti-terrorist measures aimed at strengthening security measures, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a Telegram-channel.
According to him, additional control has been introduced on the roads of the city. “It is possible to limit the holding of mass events,” the politician emphasized. He asked citizens to treat these measures with understanding.
#Sobyanin #announced #holding #antiterrorist #measures #Moscow
Leave a Reply