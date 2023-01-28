The reconstruction of the Ochakovo station has entered the final stage. This was announced on Saturday, January 28, by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

According to him, already in 2023 the Ochakovo station will become a suburban station and part of MCD-4, which will connect Aprelevka and Zheleznodorozhny.

“The updated Ochakovo suburban station will receive a convenient, modern infrastructure and by 2030 will be able to receive more than 11 thousand passengers daily,” Sobyanin wrote in his Telegram channel.

In addition, with the opening of the station and the launch of MCD-4, transport accessibility will improve for 120,000 residents of the Ochakovo-Matveevskoye district, he stressed.

The mayor recalled that the outdated station was closed to passengers on July 10 last year for large-scale work. They are now more than 90% complete.

On January 9, the Moscow City Hall announced that MCD-3 and MCD-4 will be launched in the Moscow region in 2023, and the reconstruction and construction of 14 suburban stations will be completed. Thus, MCD-3 and MCD-4 will be launched in August-September of this year, as a result, passengers will have the opportunity to build new routes.

The length of MCD-4 will also be 85 km. The diameter will include seven Moscow stations at once: Belorussky, Savelovsky, Rizhsky, Leningradsky, Kazansky, Yaroslavsky and Kursky.

On January 8, it was reported that the reconstruction of the Lesnoy Gorodok station of the future MCD-4 was 85% completed. Specialists are completing the installation of sheds on new platforms and lining of underground vestibules, and are working on electricity and water supply.