Sobyanin: as a result of the work of air defense, the drone was eliminated, no one was injured

The air defense system (AD) eliminated the drone in the sky over Moscow. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin in Telegram.

The wreckage of the device fell in the area of ​​Karamyshevskaya embankment in the north-west of the capital. As a result of the incident, no one was injured, the mayor of the capital said.

According to Sobyanin, there are also no serious damages. “Emergency services are on site,” he concluded.

On Friday, August 11, eyewitnesses reported the sound of an explosion in Moscow. The media reported that a column of smoke rose from the place where the pop was heard. According to the man who was present at the same time, windows were broken in the houses nearby.