Mayor Sobyanin: 23,000 people from Moscow will go to the special operation zone

23 thousand people from Moscow will go to the special military operation (SVO) zone. This was stated by the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin, he is quoted by “Interfax”.

According to him, at the moment tens of thousands of people from Moscow have volunteered or signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces.

“22 thousand went into mobilization, 21 thousand went into the first wave of contracting, and this year another 23 thousand people will go into the second wave of contracting,” the mayor revealed the figures.

In July, Sergei Sobyanin announced that contract soldiers would receive a one-time payment of 1.9 million rubles upon joining the service. The cash reward is due to those who signed a contract with the defense department from July 23, 2024.