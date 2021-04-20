The situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in Moscow has begun to worsen in recent weeks. About this on Tuesday, April 20, mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin reported on my blog.

“Indeed, in the last two to three weeks, the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection has begun to worsen,” the mayor wrote.

According to him, in this regard, in the near future, at the suggestion of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a program will be launched to stimulate vaccination among the elderly, for whom the virus poses the greatest threat.

Earlier, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of COVID-19 reported that 8164 cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia over the past day. The number of new cases of COVID-19 has dropped to the lowest since the end of September 2020. Most infections were recorded in Moscow – 1996.

On April 9, Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University Sergei Voznesensky noted that the rise in the incidence of COVID-19 in Moscow is associated with two reasons – non-observance of the mask regimen and mutations of the virus. He explained that the epidemiological measures that have been introduced now are not 100% implemented everywhere.