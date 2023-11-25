Sobyanin reported another drone shot down by air defense heading towards Moscow

Another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), attempting to carry out an attack on Moscow, was shot down by air defense forces in the urban district of Podolsk. The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

There were no preliminary damages or casualties after the fall of the debris, the mayor added.

Earlier on the night of Sunday, November 26, Sobyanin announced that he had repelled an attack by several drones on Moscow. The UAVs were destroyed in the Naro-Fominsk and Odintsovo urban districts. There were no casualties or serious damage.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions.