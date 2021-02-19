The coronavirus pandemic is on the decline in Moscow. About this in my blog reported Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

“And although there is still a lot of work ahead, it is clear that the healthcare system has withstood this extreme load,” he said, adding that this was done, among other things, because Moscow doctors did not have a shortage of medical equipment.

According to Sobyanin, new modern tomographs, purchased several years ago, “saved thousands of human lives” and provided early diagnosis of viral pneumonia, which made it possible to start treating patients in a timely manner.

Earlier, the mayor said that if the positive dynamics on the coronavirus continues in the capital, it will be possible to remove some of the remaining restrictions, for example, to lift the ban on mass events and festivals.