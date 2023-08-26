Sobyanin announced the creation of the largest railway station in Moscow

Construction of the largest railway station in the city has begun in Moscow. This was stated by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, in his Telegram-channel.

According to the mayor, the station will connect several transport arteries: the MCC, the Nizhny Novgorod direction of the future railway MCD-4, BKL, Ryazansky Prospekt, as well as the MSD section under construction from Entuziastov Highway to Ryazansky Prospekt.

“The station will be as comfortable as possible for the citizens. The passenger terminal is already ready, transfers are provided between all modes of transport without going outside. In the fourth quarter, we will finish landscaping the areas near the railway station and the Nizhegorodskaya metro station,” he explained.

Earlier, Sobyanin said that with the launch of traffic on the MCD-3, the cost of travel will decrease by up to three and a half times. It is noted that the third diameter runs through the whole of Moscow from Zelenograd to Ramenskoye. MCD-3 includes 38 stations with 21 options for transfers to the metro, Bolshaya Koltsevaya Line (BKL), Moscow Central Ring (MCC) and other diameters.