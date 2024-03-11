A new pedestrian crossing will appear in the center of Moscow under the Maly Kamenny Bridge, which will become an integral part of the walking route running between GES-2 and the Udarnik cinema to Repinsky Square. About this in your Telegram channel reported Mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin.

He noted that due to the commissioning of the new structure, the distance that needs to be overcome to reach cultural sites on Bolotnaya Embankment will be halved.

The transition will have two levels, which will be connected using stairs. You can sit on their steps and admire the water.

Closer to Repinsky Square, the passage will bifurcate. “One part will go to the embankment, and the other will go forward, hanging over the river,” where it is planned to organize an observation deck, Sobyanin said.