In Moscow, the situation with coronavirus infection is becoming more difficult every day. Mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin said this on Tuesday, September 29, during an examination after repair of the cardiological building of the GKB im. Davydovsky.

“I must say that the situation in our country is becoming more complicated every day, in terms of the detection of the number of covid patients and hospitalization,” he quotes “Interfax“.

The mayor recalled that the authorities strongly advised people over 65 to stay at home and avoid contact. According to him, among those who move around the city, there are much fewer elderly people, but still quite a lot: about 300 thousand daily, specifies RT… He stressed that these are very big risks.

Since September 28, in Moscow and the Moscow Region, in connection with the increase in the incidence of COVID-19, new measures have been introduced for the elderly and citizens with chronic diseases. They are advised to observe the home regime. In this regard, in the capital, the system of social services and support for citizens who are forced to stay at home are resuming work.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rospotrebnadzor recommended that people over 60 follow a mask regimen, wash their hands with soap more often and avoid public places in order to prevent coronavirus.

Over the past day, 8232 new patients with COVID-19 have been identified in Russia. Most of the patients were registered in the following regions: Moscow (2300), St. Petersburg (251) and the Moscow region (209). In addition, 160 deaths were recorded per day, 6479 people recovered.

In total, 1,167,805 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in 85 regions to date in Russia. 20 545 patients died, 952 399 were cured.

Current information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.