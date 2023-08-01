One of the towers of the Moscow City business center was again attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), about this in its Telegram– the channel said the mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin.

The mayor said that the drone flew to the same tower as last time, on July 30. The drone damaged the facade of the building on the 21st floor, while glazing with an area of ​​150 square meters was destroyed, he noted.

Emergency services of the city are working at the scene of the incident, there is no information about the victims.

Several drones were also shot down by air defense systems while trying to fly into the capital over the territory of the Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts of the Moscow region, the source said. Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, it became known about the degree of destruction of the Moscow City skyscrapers after the drone explosion on July 30.