Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the city withstood the coronavirus pandemic. He said this in an interview with the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports RIA News…

According to him, such megacities as the Russian capital are primarily at risk of an epidemic. “The fact that Moscow has withstood and provided decent medical care to all Muscovites is worth a lot,” the mayor explained. He added that for this, huge forces and resources were concentrated in the city.

Earlier, Sobyanin promised that Muscovites who had been vaccinated against coronavirus would be restored free reduced fare. The cards will be automatically unlocked for older Muscovites, students over 18 years old and citizens with chronic diseases. They will be able to use them 14 days after receiving the second component of the vaccine. The mayor explained that the vaccine reduces the risk of getting sick and becoming a source of infection, so people who have received it should be able to return to normal life.

In Russia, over the past day, 27,039 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected. Most cases were recorded in Moscow (5907), St. Petersburg (3746) and the Moscow region (1568). In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, the infection has been registered in 3,186,336 residents. Over the entire period, 2,580,138 people were cured, another 57,555 patients died.