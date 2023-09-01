Sobyanin: Moscow, together with the Ministry of Defense, creates new air defense systems in weeks

Moscow, together with the Ministry of Defense, is creating new air defense (AD) systems in a matter of weeks to protect the Russian capital from drones and terrorist attacks. This was announced by the mayor of the city Sergei Sobyanin, reports TASS.

He noted that last year the largest and most powerful line of defense was built for military personnel in the zone of special military operation (SVO), this year a lot has been done to defend Moscow from attacks that are undertaken almost daily.

The mayor added that when the Ministry of Defense turned to the city authorities with the question of reorganizing the positions of air defense systems, the question arose of how long this should be done. The head of the city replied that this should be done not even in a month, but in a day.

“And over the past few weeks, we, indeed, within a day, at the request of the Ministry of Defense, are creating new air defense facilities. Sometimes the asphalt does not have time to cool down, as the missiles are already working, which shoot down flying drones, ”Sobyanin emphasized.

Earlier, RBC reported that since the beginning of the special operation, the authorities of the regions of Russia have reported attacks or the appearance of unmanned aerial vehicles 511 times.