From January 19, two more categories of Moscow residents will be able to get a free vaccination against coronavirus – individual entrepreneurs and self-employed. Mayor of the city Sergey Sobyanin wrote about this in his blog…

According to him, individual entrepreneurs can also be vaccinated. The corresponding points on the basis of polyclinics work daily, seven days a week.

They are open from 8 am to 8 pm. You can sign up for a vaccination on the portals mos.ru and emias.info, in the city mobile applications “Moscow State Services”, “My Moscow” and “EMIAS.INFO”, as well as through information kiosks in polyclinics or by phone.

To date, on January 16, about 140 thousand Muscovites have already been vaccinated against COVID-19. Of these, older people make up 40 percent.

Earlier, Sobyanin predicted that Moscow could return to normal life in May. The mayor is convinced that the decline in the incidence of coronavirus may begin earlier. In his opinion, stable dynamics and a decrease in the incidence will be visible already at the end of January – February.