Sobyanin said that air defense forces destroyed a drone on approach to Moscow

On Sunday, August 6, around 11:00, there was an attempt to break through to Moscow by a drone. About it reported mayor of the capital Sergey Sobyanin.

“It was destroyed by air defense forces on approach,” he said and praised the military for their work.

Earlier it was reported that the “Carpet” plan was introduced at the Moscow Vnukovo airport, which implies the immediate landing or withdrawal of all aircraft in the air. It was clarified that such actions are taken when unknown or dangerous objects appear in the sky.

Earlier, on August 1, it was reported that drones again tried to attack Moscow. Two of them were destroyed in the sky over the Moscow region – in the Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts, another was suppressed and fell on the territory of the Moscow City complex.