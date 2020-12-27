Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced opening record for vaccination against COVID-19 for residents of the capital over 60 years old. About it reported on its official website.

Sobyanin recalled that the Ministry of Health approved the possibility of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine for older people. “It’s great. Because the elderly are the biggest risk group and the hardest to carry the disease, ”he wrote.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Health approved the use of the Russian drug Sputnik V for vaccination of people over 60 years old. According to Minister Mikhail Murashko, the safety of the vaccine for senior citizens was confirmed during the examination.

Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine trials on this category of citizens were completed on December 24. As the director of the Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of Gamaleya, Alexander Gintsburg, said at the time, the results obtained are not worse than those obtained in the first or third phases of clinical trials in other age groups.