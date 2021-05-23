Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin believes that Moscow has adequately coped with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. He stated this on May 23 on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”…

“I believe that Moscow, Muscovites, our entire urban community, the professional community of doctors, social and transport services – all sectors – have coped with dignity. In general, the system has been worked out in such a way that it enables a normal life in the city, the work of all sectors, work, including medicine in general, not only “covid”, but all other: emergency and planned assistance, “Sobyanin said.

The mayor pointed out that Moscow “at least as well” coped with the pandemic in comparison with world capitals and due to fewer forced restrictions, the economy also suffered less than others in the world.

Earlier, on May 20, Sobyanin indicated that the situation with coronavirus infection in Moscow remains difficult, but there is no explosive increase in the incidence.

He urged citizens who are planning their vacation to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus began in Moscow in early December last year, and it started across the country on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Experts have repeatedly pointed out that vaccination will sooner form herd immunity and defeat the pandemic.

To date, four vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.

