Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday, December 2, announced that he had been “on the line of defense” in the NVO zone.

“We help our guys on the defense line to equip the lines: anti-tank ditches, trenches, pillboxes and dugouts. We install generators, stoves, conduct lighting. We are building medical stations, ”the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel, where he also posted the corresponding photos.

Sobyanin also said that he talked with builders and military personnel, met fighters mobilized from Moscow.

“The mood is fighting,” he added.

The news is being supplemented