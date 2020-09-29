Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the introduction of a two-week fall school vacation to reduce the incidence of coronavirus. This is reported on his website…

Related materials

According to the report, the planned holidays in most schools begin on October 5 and last a week. The head of the city extended them to two weeks – the holidays will be held simultaneously in all schools from 5 to 18 October. This decision was made on the recommendation of sanitary doctors to avoid unnecessary contacts.

In addition, in Moscow, the work of additional education institutions and children’s leisure organizations run by the Moscow government will be suspended for two weeks. There will be no distance learning during the holidays, but students will be able to study using the electronic school. Preschool kindergarten groups will continue to work as usual.

Since September 28, new rules have been introduced in Moscow, according to which pensioners and citizens with chronic diseases should isolate themselves and take precautions. Those at risk were asked to limit contact with relatives and stay at home. Working townspeople over 65 were advised to work remotely or go on vacation.