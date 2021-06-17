The number of people infected with coronavirus in Moscow has increased dramatically in a matter of days, the number of patients will be more than nine thousand. The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced a three-fold increase in cases at the presidium of the government’s coordinating council to combat COVID-19. His words lead RIA News…

“In just a matter of days, the number of people who fell ill with covid, as we can see by PCR, has grown from three thousand to seven. And according to preliminary data, which will be published tomorrow, the number of cases will be more than nine thousand, ”said the mayor.

According to him, there was no such dynamics before.

Sobyanin also announced a threefold increase in the number of fines for non-compliance with coronavirus measures in Moscow. “Of course, discipline has improved, but nevertheless it still needs work,” he added.

Earlier in June, Sobyanin signed a decree on non-working days from June 15-19 in Moscow. The decision applies to enterprises and organizations of all forms of ownership, which usually do not work on weekends (Sundays). Also, in large parks of the city and in natural areas, attractions, playgrounds and sports grounds, rental centers and other recreational facilities will not work.