Moscow transport is currently used by about a million people less than before the transfer of some Muscovites to remote operation. This was announced on Sunday, October 18, by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel.

“We can see from the traffic that we have decreased by a million people the movement around the city in public transport. And in general, in public transport, the metro, if compared with last year, there is a 39% decrease, ”said the mayor.

According to him, the authorities hope to achieve a reduction in the rate of spread of the coronavirus by limiting the movement of people over 65, those suffering from chronic diseases and high school students who, after the end of the holidays, will continue their distance learning.

“Without touching the economy, we create restrictions for those people who least of all affect the employment of the population, wages and incomes. The first group, 65 plus, is about two million people. If we take chronic patients under the age of 65, there are about 600 thousand of them, there are a million schoolchildren, and half a million is from 6 to 11 grades, “Sobyanin explained.

On October 15, the Moscow Department of Transport announced the strengthening of control over the observance of the mask and glove regime by residents of the city against the background of an increase in the incidence of COVID-19. Passengers without protective equipment will not be allowed into public transport.

On October 14, the mayor of Moscow announced the transfer of students of Moscow schools from the 6th grade to the 11th grade to distance learning for the period from October 19 to November 1.

It was noted that the autumn holidays, increased to two weeks, helped to contain the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 – in recent days, the proportion of children among the sick has decreased from 19 to 11%.

Autumn school breaks last from 5 to 18 October, and student social cards have been suspended from 9 October. Sobyanin called such measures forced due to the deterioration of the coronavirus situation in the city.

In the past few weeks, an increase in new cases of the disease has been recorded in the Russian Federation and in the world. So, on the eve, 14,922 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Russia, of which 4,648 were in Moscow. Experts urge to observe precautions: wear masks, gloves and keep your distance.

Current information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.