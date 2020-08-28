Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expressed confidence that it would be possible to finally defeat the coronavirus in a maximum of six months. He announced this on Friday, August 28, during the city’s open August pedagogical council.

“I am sure that within, well, literally a few months, maybe six months at most, we will finally defeat the coronavirus,” the mayor of the Russian capital quotes.RIA News“. As Sobyanin recalled, both Russian and world scientists are working on this.

According to the mayor, effective vaccines, medicines and medical technologies are being created. All this is developing at the same time, he stressed.

“The first Russian vaccine has already appeared and registered, I think that its analogues will appear in the near future,” Sobyanin added.

The world’s first vaccine against coronavirus was registered in Russia on August 11, it was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. On August 26, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced the readiness of 27 countries to purchase the drug.

Earlier, in August, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov predicted that the export of the vaccine could begin in the spring of 2021.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf… Hotline phone: 8 (800) 2000-112. In addition, information is available under the hashtag #WeWeTogether.