The mask mode in Moscow transport may remain in summer. Mayor of the city Sergey Sobyanin told about it on March 10.

The mayor noted that it is also possible to preserve the ban on holding mass events. At the same time, some of the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic are planned to be weakened during the spring.

“We canceled most of the previously existing restrictions in January-February. Most likely, the remaining restrictions can be lifted in the spring. Perhaps some precautions, for example, a mask mode in the subway or restriction of mass events will have to be maintained longer, ” TASS words of the head of the city.

Sobyanin clarified that the final decision to lift the restrictions will depend on the level of vaccination of Muscovites and the formation of herd immunity.

“Without the understanding and support of millions of Muscovites, we would not have coped with the pandemic, there would have been much more casualties and losses. Unique management experience, ”added Sobyanin.

Earlier, on March 8, Sobyanin signed an order stating that compulsory home treatment will no longer be valid for Muscovites over 65 and with chronic diseases. Now it is advisory in nature. In addition, from Monday, the transport cards of citizens of this category are unlocked. Previously, only those who were vaccinated against coronavirus had such an opportunity.

Earlier it was reported that from April 1, the transfer to remote work of employees aged 65 and older will become advisory.

