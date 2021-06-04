Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that additional support measures could be introduced in the capital for those who were vaccinated against the coronavirus. He spoke about this on Friday, June 4, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

“We encourage older people to come to vaccination points, we pay a thousand rubles (…) it is possible that we will introduce some other support measures, for example, a lottery with federal colleagues,” he said. answering a question from journalists about how Moscow will stimulate citizens to be vaccinated.

On the eve of the mayor said that collective immunity for Muscovites will be achieved closer to autumn, at the same time the last restrictions on mass events in the capital will be lifted.

He also noted that there are no plans to introduce additional measures due to the situation with COVID-19 in the capital. According to Sobyanin, the work of the health care system is sufficient to “ensure all the problems associated with the pandemic.”

