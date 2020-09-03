In Moscow, from September 4, congresses and exhibitions will again begin, but subject to epidemiological requirements. The corresponding decree of the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin was published on Thursday, September 3, on his website…

“From September 4, 2020, the implementation of congress and exhibition activities (in full) is resumed in compliance with the requirements aimed at preventing the spread of a new coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV), established by the Office of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare in the city. Moscow, ”the mayor instructed.

Earlier on the same day, the vice-mayor of the city, Anastasia Rakova, said that 1157 more patients had recovered from the coronavirus in the capital in the last 24 hours. The total number of those recovered was 218 thousand people.

At the same time, a mandatory mask regime in public places continues to operate in the city.

According to the Moscow headquarters, over the past day the coronavirus was confirmed in 690 people. The largest proportion of positive tests were passed by people aged 18 to 45 – 38.8%. Another 27.7% accounted for citizens from 46 to 65 years old.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in Moscow, 264,374 cases of COVID-19 have been officially confirmed, 4,857 people have died, and 217,899 patients have recovered.

