Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin allowed the relaxation of restrictions for Muscovites from risk groups. According to him, they may soon be translated into recommendations, he said on the air of the Vesti program on the Russia 1 TV channel.

In particular, we are talking about restrictions on movement in public transport. “Taking into account the decrease in the growth of morbidity in the city, I hope that these restrictions will soon be transferred from mandatory to advisory,” he said. The mayor expressed hope that the elderly residents of the capital will continue active vaccinations to protect themselves from the disease.

Within a month or two, Moscow authorities may lift a number of other restrictions, Sobyanin added. However, this will only be possible if the downward trend in the number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus continues.