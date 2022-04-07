Of the 152 columns that make up the elevated section of the line 12 of the Metro, 78 have already been intervened, reported Jesus Estevahead of Sobse, who added that this Monday the closures will begin in Tlahuac Avenue for the demolition of the so-called twin section of ground zero.

In his report on the progress in the rehabilitation of L12 of the CDMX Metro after a supervision tour, the head of the Ministry of Works and Services (Sobse) highlighted that 78 of the columns have already been intervened with the carbon fiber and they were placed steel jacketedalthough they still inject the expansive concrete to reinforce them.

Likewise, accompanied by the director of the Metro Collective Transport System (STC), William CalderonJesús Esteva stressed that while the cladding of the columns that support the elevated section of the L12 will increase by 40 percent the resistance at these points, in its entirety the so-called golden line will have 50% greater strength with the work carried out between its terminals mixcoac and Tlahuac.

Read more: Civil Protection alert for four days of rain with hail in parts of CDMX

Meanwhile, he stressed that the replacement of diaphragms has already begun in some of the 258 clearings that will be intervened, works that are being carried out gradually and with which 10-ton beams will be placed, to which three vertical and four horizontal diaphragms will be added, with the that previously did not count, and in order to give them redundancy.

While he pointed out that two other clearings will be completely rebuilt, the section that collapsed on May 3, 2021 between the stations olives and Tezoncoand its “twin”, a few meters away, both with the characteristic of expanding the line from two to three tracks.

About road conflicts

It is at one of these points where this Monday the confinement of a lane will begin in both directions of Tláhuac Avenue, between 11th Avenue and Agujas Street, in order to allow the dismantling of the twin leg.

While this “cut” to the avenue is added to the one that Sobse and SSC (Secretariat of Citizen Security) have been carrying out since March 25 in both directions of Tláhuac Avenue, between 5 de Mayo and El Tanque streets, just in the last section of the underground part of the L12.

Read more: Again, Sheinbaum disqualifies the moral value of the INE and “some councilors”

While Esteva stressed that, although the construction of the three girders that will support the twin sections has already begun, one of which they hope to have in the field by April, as well as starting by those dates with the manufacture of the tablets that will support the tracks at both points.