The fighters of the Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR, part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs) punished the riot policeman who kicked the pensioner. The Baza edition published in its Telegram-channel video of how Moscow policemen knocked a man to the ground and began to ask what company he was from.

According to the publication, the grandson of the injured woman turned out to be a former SOBR officer. To find and punish the offender of a relative, he brought up old connections.

On the footage that appeared on the network, you can see how the security forces are holding the riot police by the ear. He tries to hide his hand from the camera. At the same time, SOBR fighters ask him in which city he serves and whether he has a ksiva. “What, bitch, do they beat grandmothers in the riot police?” – the fighters are outraged.

According to Baza, after the events captured on the footage, the security forces took the offender of the pensioner to the gym of the National Guard base in Strogino, where they “arranged a sparring.”