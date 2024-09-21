Aleksandr Sobolev: Adaptation at Zenit is going well, we need to score a goal

Zenit forward Alexander Sobolev spoke about his adaptation at the St. Petersburg club. His words on Saturday, September 21, are quoted by “Match TV”.

“The adaptation is going well. It is clear that I can and want to play better. I am trying to adapt as quickly as possible. I think I need to score a goal to be completely confident in myself,” the footballer said.

Sobolev has not yet scored for Zenit, but on September 17 he scored his first goal for his new team. In the Russian Cup match against Kazan’s Rubin, the forward made an assist, which helped the blue-white-blues win with a score of 2:0.

On August 30, 27-year-old Sobolev transferred from Moscow Spartak to Zenit. He played for the capital club since 2020. The transfer amount is estimated at 10 million euros.