Sobolev removed the inscription from his Telegram channel that he is a Spartak player

Previously, the channel description had the inscription “Official account of Alexander Sobolev – football player of Moscow “Spartak”. At the moment, only “Official account of Alexander Sobolev” remains on the social network.

On July 24, Spartak suspended Sobolev from training with the team. The decision was made by the club’s management. The reason given was that the forward had been negotiating a transfer to Zenit since early June.

27-year-old Sobolev has been playing for Spartak since 2020. His current contract with the red-and-whites runs until the summer of 2026. This season, he has played only one match for the club in the Russian Premier League.