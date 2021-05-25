Age is not a barrier to compete. A good example is the Polish Sobiesław Zasada, who is going to run the Safari Rally at the age of 91. The former European champion will face the tough African test, which returns to the World Cup after two decades of absence, at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta, without caring about its potholes, the heat or the difficult living conditions of Kenya, the host country of the proof.

Born in the Polish town of Dąbrowa Górnicza on January 27, 1930, Zasada is therefore 91 years old. A long life in which he has excelled in the specialty of rallying, winning the European Championship in the 1966, 1967 and 1971 seasons. He was also champion of Poland in 1967, 1968 and 1973.

Although he has been retired since the late seventies, he has subsequently made some foray into competition, and in fact his last participation in the Safari was in 1997 at the wheel of a Mitsubishi Lancer. He had previously raced in the African test in a Porsche in 1973 and a Mercedes in 1978 and 1979.

When he learned of the return of the Kenyan event this season, he rolled the blanket over his head and decided to return to his tough stages. Also oblivious to the pandemic, which has made some of them give up their trip to the African continent, Zasada will be on the starting podium of the event that will be held the last weekend of June based in Naivasha, halfway between Nairobi and Nakuru.