The document issued by one of the banks arranging the offering stated that the sukuk return rate was set at 8.75 percent, which is the minimum initial indicative interest rate announced earlier, Monday, after receiving requests in excess of $600 million.

The initial indicative interest rate ranged from 8.75 percent to 8.875 percent.

According to a presentation on the company’s website, Sobha Real Estate’s activity is primarily focused on the real estate market in Dubai and its market share reached eight percent in the first quarter.

The offer showed that as of March 30, the value of the company’s bonds due this year amounted to 180 million dirhams ($49.01 million), and the bonds due next year amounted to 171 million dirhams, in addition to bonds worth 1.34 billion dirhams due in 2025 and 106 million dirhams due in 2026.

According to its website, the company is headed by billionaire PNC Menon, who founded it in 1976 as an interior design firm in Oman, and has projects in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Brunei and India.

Menon and other members of the same family own a majority stake in Sobha Limited, a Mumbai-listed company.