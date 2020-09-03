Online booze sales are being postponed again, perhaps even forever. The Ministry of Internal Affairs prepared a negative response to the draft law developed by the Ministry of Finance (Izvestia has a letter). The Ministry of Internal Affairs is confident that the new sales channel will make alcohol more accessible, which will provoke an increase in the number of crimes. The risk of selling alcohol to minors will also increase. The Ministry of Finance’s bill has been considered by the government for several years now; the chance for its early approval appeared in connection with the pandemic and the long-term self-isolation regime. However, according to a source of Izvestia in the Cabinet, the position of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is quite serious and can block the movement of the document.

Effective ban

The Ministry of Internal Affairs opposed the sale of alcohol on the Internet, not supporting the amendments previously proposed by the Ministry of Finance to the law “On state regulation of the production and circulation of ethyl alcohol …”. On August 18, the Ministry of Internal Affairs sent a response to this project to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov, as well as to the government apparatus. The document was signed by First Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy. Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

The department considered that the restrictions already established for the turnover of alcohol have shown their effectiveness. The Ministry of Internal Affairs annually records a decrease in the number of crimes committed while intoxicated. For example, in 2017, their number fell by 14.1% compared to the previous year, in 2018 – by 7%, in 2019 – by 8%, in the six months of 2020 – by 2.4%. , follows from the letter. If the ban on online alcohol sales is lifted, an increase in the number of such crimes can be predicted. : Legalization of the Internet trade in alcohol will make it more accessible. This will lead to the fact that various segments of the population will begin to abuse alcohol more actively, the document says. There are also risks of selling alcohol to minors online. In addition, the new format will push the illegal alcohol market to develop.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Bednyakov

Delivery of products by couriers also carries risks: for example, it will not be possible to see the accompanying documents that confirm the quality and safety … The Ministry of Internal Affairs also drew the attention of the developer of the bill to the fact that in conditions of a decrease in the purchasing power of the population, unlawful actions may be committed against couriers. In addition, the Ministry of Finance did not confirm with the data the assumption that only financially wealthy Russians will buy alcohol on the Internet. The finance department also did not provide information on the creation of an effective legal mechanism that will ensure compliance with the necessary requirements for the sale of alcohol, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in the response.

The developed bill meets the interests of alcohol producers, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. At the same time, measures to restore entrepreneurial activity should not increase the risks associated with the threat to the life and health of citizens, as well as the growth of crime. In addition, the bill is likely to provide an opportunity for alcohol producers to interact directly with buyers, and this will affect the cost of products and lead to non-competitiveness of most of the existing retail facilities, the review says.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed to Izvestia that they had sent their position on the draft law of the Ministry of Finance to the department in August, but did not give additional clarifications.

A source in the government told Izvestia that the position of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is quite serious, it is substantiated and confirmed by statistical data. Such a revocation can block the movement of the document.

Arguments for

The press service of the Ministry of Finance told Izvestia that the bill, which establishes the legal basis for the legal retail sale of alcohol on the Internet, is under consideration by the government. The department proposes to allow only companies with licenses to sell alcohol to online sales, sales can only go through their websites. Domain names will be reflected in a special registry and located in the egais.ru zone under the control of Rosalkogolregulirovanie. Organizations without a license will not be able to get into this domain zone, which will ensure the sale of only legal alcohol to the consumer, the department stressed.

The press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade told Izvestia that the legalization of the new alcohol sales channel meets the goals of state policy: alcohol is still sold via the Internet, but it is a shadow market. And in the draft law of the Ministry of Finance, principles are laid down to control this type of sales.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also noted that today couriers deliver goods that are more expensive than alcohol. The Interior Ministry’s fears of attacks on them are unlikely to materialize. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is confident that it is inexpedient to ignore the economic interests of the alcohol market participants. This can lead to a decrease in profitability and the closure of a significant part of stores, leaving a significant segment of the market in the shadow.

Photo: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

According to Artem Sokolov, president of the Association of Internet Trade Companies, legalization of online alcohol sales will not increase alcohol consumption.

– E-commerce is just an alternative channel to the usual offline retail. If the ban is lifted from the sale of alcohol on the Internet, then there will be a flow of turnover from ordinary retail to the Internet, he is sure. – From the fact that people will be able to order everything they need online, they will not drink more, this is just a saving of time.

He recalled that online sales have already proven their safety and effectiveness in a pandemic, providing access to essential goods and significantly reducing people-to-people contacts.

The expert stressed that alcohol can be purchased on the Internet today, and buyers do not think that they are receiving counterfeit products that are dangerous to life and health. The legalization of online trading will allow us to oust unscrupulous players and create clear methods of controlling the circulation of alcohol on the Internet.

The press services of the Ministry of Health and Rospotrebnadzor did not answer Izvestia’s inquiries at the time of publication. Earlier, the departments criticized the initiative of the Ministry of Finance and noted that online sales of alcohol will make it more accessible to minors.

Photo: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze