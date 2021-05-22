TV presenter and blogger Ksenia Sobchak in the pandemic 2020 earned 212.7 million rubles, which is 26.9 million rubles more than in 2019, despite quarantine restrictions and a ban on public events. Such figures are disclosed in the income statement of her husband Konstantin Bogomolov, published on the official website mayor and government of Moscow.

Bogomolov filed a declaration as the head of a budgetary institution – the Theater on Malaya Bronnaya. According to the document, in 2020 he earned 17.9 million rubles, which is less than in 2019 – 19.1 million rubles. He also indicated two apartments in his declaration. Ksenia Sobchak owns three land plots, three apartments, a residential building and seven non-residential premises.

Earlier, Ksenia Sobchak reacted to the messages of the Telegram channel “Tatler’s Heroine” about her Israeli citizenship. She stated that she never had and does not have a passport of another country either before the 2018 presidential elections in which she participated, or after them. Sobchak added that such statements about her Israeli citizenship are lies and slander.