Subscribers again suspected Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak of being pregnant because of her outfit in the new issue of “Caution, News.” The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The journalist appeared in front of the camera in a tight dress, printed with black and white spots. Her look is complemented by long green earrings.

Netizens noticed one detail in the celebrity’s appearance, which they began to write about in the comments under the post. “The outfit is terrible, but I see comments about pregnancy,” “Of course I’m pregnant. About spaghetti in the summer – this is such banter from Ksyusha”, “This image gives you age”, “You can see your tummy”, “What kind of dress? I don’t recognize you, Ksenia,” they were indignant.

Previously, Ksenia Sobchak was suspected of breast enlargement due to a new photo from Turkey.