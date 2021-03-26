Leading and blogger Ksenia Sobchak swore obscenely at the journalists of the British newspaper The Times in response to the publication of an article about her interview with the Skopin maniac Viktor Mokhov. She expressed her indignation in posts in Telegram-channel.

“A little about Western propaganda. If anything, then justify is to justify. That is, not just ****** [офигели], but quite ****** [офигели]”, – Sobchak swore at the authors of the material, posting a screenshot with the title of the article.

Related materials

The title of the article, translated into Russian, sounds like “Putin’s’ god-daughter Kseniya Sobchak gives rapist airtime to justify his crimes.” The presenter considered this a completely incorrect definition of her video posted on YouTube.

Sobchak stated that “there is nowhere to run after common sense”, since in the British newspaper she “justifies the maniac”, and in the Russian – “she dines with him in a restaurant and pays three million rubles.”

Mokhov Sobchak’s interview was published on March 22. The blogger claimed that her video would not be about Mokhov, but “about those terrible crimes that a person is capable of.” However, some of the viewers felt that the journalist “creates the image of a hero” to a dangerous maniac.

Sobchak commented on such accusations. She compared their conversation with an interview with Adolf Hitler and considered unfounded claims that her film could inspire someone to commit a crime.

Viktor Mokhov was released after 17 years in prison on March 3. In 2000, he imprisoned two underage girls for three and a half years in a makeshift bunker under the garage, making them sex slaves. They managed to escape by handing over a note.