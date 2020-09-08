TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak commented on the decision of the actor Mikhail Efremov, who was discovered responsible of a deadly accident within the heart of Moscow. IN Telegram-channel “Bloody Woman” she named the wrongdoer, in her opinion, a tricky sentence within the type of eight years in jail. In line with her Sobchak, this was facilitated by the artist’s lawyer Elman Pashayev.

In line with Sobchak, if “it weren’t for the swindler Pashayev and all these modifications in testimony,” the actor could be sentenced to a shorter interval of imprisonment, and after two or three years he may ask for parole.

“That’s, such a harsh sentence, eight years (often 4-5 years are given underneath this text), is the work of the lawyer Pashayev and people who supplied to rent him,” the presenter wrote. She additionally expressed confidence that Efremov “naively listened to somebody and believed that Pashayev would assist and he must be obeyed.”

The decision to Efremov was introduced on Tuesday, September 8. The actor was sentenced to eight years in a common regime colony, ordered to pay compensation of 800 thousand rubles to the son of the deceased driver Sergei Zakharov, and in addition disadvantaged of his driver’s license for 3 years. After two years and two months, he’ll be capable to ask for a mitigation of the kind of punishment or for parole.

The deadly visitors accident occurred on the night of June eighth. Efremov, intoxicated whereas driving his SUV, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, whose driver was killed. Efremov first repented of what he had accomplished, after which stated that he didn’t bear in mind something.