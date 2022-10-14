On October 14, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation received a statement with a request to prosecute the blogger Ksenia Sobchak for active participation in the activities of the Instagram social network (belongs to the Meta organization, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

The Russian, who wished to remain anonymous, indicated that since the injunction on Instagram in Russia, Sobchak’s page has more than three dozen publications, and at the same time she has more than 9.4 million subscribers.

“Thus, Sobchak “performs actions to attract users to a social network recognized as extremist in Russia,” the applicant’s letter, published in one of the Telegram channels, says.

After the Moscow court banned the activities of the American Meta Platforms Inc. in the Russian Federation, placing ads on Meta social networks actually becomes participation in the activities of an extremist organization.

At the same time, among the publications of Sobchak on Instagram, you can often see direct advertising for clothes, which means commercial activity.

Earlier, in August 2022, the Moscow prosecutor’s office had already issued a warning to fashion blogger Veronika Loginova about the inadmissibility of continuing to interact with Instagram. The department recalled that the involvement of third parties in extremist activities is a crime, as well as participation in the activities of an extremist organization. The first falls under part 1.1 of article 282.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and the second – under part 2 of the same article. At the same time, if participation in extremist activities provides for a milder punishment (from 2 to 6 years in prison), then involvement is punishable by 4 to 8 years in prison.

On August 17, lawyer Mikhail Pryadko told Izvestia that it was possible to remove restrictions from the social network Instagram, but this process would not be quick, as it would have to appeal to the court and wait for the case to be heard. So he commented on the initiative of the State Duma Committee on Small and Medium Enterprises, which proposed to unblock the social network in the Russian Federation.

The corresponding initiative of the State Duma Committee became known on August 16. The parliamentarians intended to send a letter to Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov with a request to study the possibility of unblocking a social network banned in the Russian Federation.

On March 21, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow decided to ban Meta’s activities in Russia. At the same time, it was noted that users will not be held liable for posting content in social networks owned by the company, if it does not belong to the category of prohibited ones.

The social network Instagram was blocked in Russia on March 14. The blocking decisions were made after it became known that Meta allowed in some countries not to block users’ calls for violence against Russian citizens and the military against the backdrop of the situation around Ukraine.