TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak said that the detention of the disgraced father Sergius (Romanov) is an “act of intimidation” and will only motivate his supporters. In his Telegram-channel, she also called such a solution easy to investigate.

“This is a political decision, an act of intimidation, and not a decision dictated by law,” she said. According to the host, the Russian law enforcement system has shown its helplessness and “is not able to investigate serious cases.”

According to Sobchak, “any Christian preacher can be tried on the accusations against Sergius.” “Why don’t the authorities storm the houses of the imams who publicly approved the murder of the French teacher with riot police?” She asked. The presenter recalled that “you need to judge by the law, not by concepts.”

Sobchak recalled that after her film crew was attacked in the Sredneuralsky monastery, no case was filed against the attackers. At the same time, the presenter concluded with regret that the actions against the former clergyman would be perceived “in favor of the fanatics that support the disgraced schema-abbot.”

In July, Sobchak published the film “A Monastery of Special Significance,” which claimed that children were being bullied at the Sredneuralky Convent. Sergius’ supporters obstructed the filming process and damaged the camera.

The presenter appealed to the Investigative Committee of Russia with a demand to initiate a criminal case, as well as an open appeal to the head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and the children’s ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova with a request to conduct an investigation into child abuse.

In June, Father Sergius began to conduct services despite the ban in ministry for public denial of the coronavirus. In September, he was defrocked – the Church Court found him guilty of violating the priestly oath and monastic vows. On the night of December 29, special forces detained him, cordoning off the area around the temple. For a video on YouTube with an appeal to “die for Russia”, a criminal case was opened against the schema-abbot for inducement to commit suicide. Later, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested him for two months.