You can say a lot about SsangYong, but which other car brand dared to release a car with a dormer window? In addition, the brand introduced an SUV with a sloping roofline even earlier than BMW. And they called it the Actyon, too. But unfortunately, the new owner of the brand thinks SsangYong suffers from a “painful image”. That’s why a name change is in the pipeline.

SsangYong Motor will soon be officially called KG Mobility. Too bad, because literally translated SsangYong means ‘Double Dragon’. That’s as cool as a shirt with a print of wolves howling at the moon. SsangYong currently sells the Korando, Rexton, Musso and Grand Musso in the Netherlands, and also the Tivoli and Grand Tivoli in Belgium. Or rather: you can buy them here. Of course they don’t really sell.

SsangYong needs to get big again

As mentioned, the name change was initiated by the new owner of the brand. This company, KG Group, has big plans. “The name SsangYong Motor has a fan base with good memories, but it also has a painful image,” said the chairman of KG Group, according to KG Group. The Korea Herald. We wonder if we’ll ever mention KG Mobility in the same sentence as Hyundai and Kia – or are we doing that now?