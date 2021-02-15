“Soapy work”, that is how we could translate the term used in Anglo-Saxon countries to call life-long soap operas. This genre, tremendously popular around the world, gets its name from the United States. It turns out that in the American giant eThis type of formats began to be sponsored by soap companies, cleaning or detergents, since their main audience was the Housewives. This caused that little by little the concept of ‘soap opera’ was extended to call this type of daily serials. A term that has been maintained until today and that has crossed borders.

They are still lifelong soap operas. Nor will we find great differences with the traditional Latin American soap operas that flooded our television in the 90s or the Turkish ones that are now taking over. Even nur daily tabletop dramas drink from this genre which has its origin between the late 40s and 50s. At that time, televisions adopted a tremendously popular genre on radio, the radio soap opera. They were everyday stories, told by chapters and spanning time. This format was adapted to television when this medium began to be more common in homes in the United States and it became so popular that it has survived to this day.

But there are some differences between Latin American soap operas, Turkish soap operas and Anglo-Saxon soap operas: the duration. As a general rule, Latin and Turkish formats have a beginning and an end, they are usually long serials, but they rarely last beyond a year. In the Anglo-Saxon case, on the other hand, we can find formats that have been on the air for up to six decades.

Extrapolating to Spain, and although our mirror has always been Latin America for this type of production, we have several examples that resemble what we understand by ‘soap opera’. Currently in broadcast is ‘Love is forever’, period production that, counting its first part ‘Love in troubled times’, has been in broadcast since 2005. Between the two parties it adds more than 3,700 episodes, and with no signs of ending soon.

‘Serve and Protect’ Y ‘Acacias 38’, which will say goodbye this coming summer, are the other soap operas that remain on our screens. In addition to the last survivors, we have the memory of others such as ‘The secret of Puente Viejo’, with 2,324 episodes over nine years. Or even, ‘Afterclass’ what told with 1,199 episodes over five years with very remarkable audience data.

Although it is in the regional televisions where we find the longest-lived series on our small screen, the ones that can most closely resemble this format that triumphs in Anglo-Saxon countries. ‘Goenkale’ sumo 3,707 episodes over 21 seasons on EITB (Basque television), ‘Myrtle’ had thirteen seasons and more than 2,400 episodes on Canal Sur (Andalusian television) and ‘The cor de la ciutat’, on TV3 (Catalan television), stayed about 2,000 chapters when it ended in 2009. ‘Goenkale’ also still holds the record for the longest running series in our country if we don’t add the two parts of ‘Amar’.

United Kingdom: addicted to soap operas



Let’s start with the references of the genre, perhaps with the most popular soap opera of all: ‘Coronation Street’. The mother of all current soap opera. It is a format that takes in uninterrupted broadcast since December 9, 1960 in the United Kingdom. In February 2020 it aired its 10,000th episode and since 2010 it holds the Guinness record for the longest-running television series in history still on air. The series is characterized by approaching the life of a middle class neighborhood. Unlike the soap operas we are used to in Spain, this one has brief episodes of half an hour.

In addition to ‘Coronation Street’ on British television we find other long-lived series that are still on the air. Next on the list is ‘Emmerdale’, located in a fictional town in the English countryside, carries almost 9,000 episodes behind him and is broadcast, on the same network as ‘Coronation Street’ on the UK’s leading private television. The idea of ​​placing a soap opera of this type in a rural setting and with a main family as the protagonist was taken from ‘The Archers’, the long-lived BBC radio soap opera, which is still broadcast and far exceeds 19,000 deliveries since it began in 1951.

The BBC has also entered the field of the ‘soap opera’. Thus, in the mid-80s he launched ‘EastEanders’, a story that is set in the fictional neighborhood of Walford, east London. His arrival turned upside down the dominance in audiences of ‘Coronation Street’, until then undisputed queen of desktop television. It is, today, the most followed soap opera in Great Britain and it has been applauded for pioneering taboo themes that classic soap operas had refused to include. They were the first to introduce issues like drugs, sexual diversity, or families with separated parents, something that the rest of British soaps have been taking as a reference since then.

To end with the review of British soap operas, we must mention ‘Hollyoaks’, the last of the greats to reach the islands. It premiered in the mid-90s and is Channel 4’s direct response to ‘EastEnders’. In 2014 and 2019 it was awarded as best British soap opera, breaking the 15-year dominance of ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Coronation Street’ with their first triumph. Carry more than 5,000 episodes behind him and, like ‘EastEnders’, it has been a pioneer in introducing songs like homosexuality, bulimia, bullying, degenerative diseases, abortion, HIV or rape.

Australia: the end of the phenomenon?



We traveled to the antipodes, to Australia, where the phenomenon of ‘soap operas’ is also reflected on their television. In Australia we find a flagship of soap operas, perhaps the most famous Australian series in history, we talk about ‘Neighbors’. The series, still in broadcast, It has been exported to half the world and has more than 8,000 episodes behind it.. Arose when Reg watson He proposed adapting the series ‘Croassroads’, a British soap opera that aired between the 60s and 80s, and ‘Coronation Street’ to the Australian. Watson had experience in the first and wanted to bring this genre closer to a more adult and realistic terrain.

‘Neighbors’ has become especially popular as it was the springboard to stardom of Minogue Kylie Y Jason donovan. As a curiosity, ‘Neighbors’ was a resounding failure in its premiere, getting to change channels during the summer break. A renewed and more youthful casting led to it becoming very popular with Australian and British audiences, garnering stratospheric audiences in Britain.

In Australia there are more examples of ‘soap operas’, although none have reached the international popularity level of ‘Neighbors’. We have the example of ‘Home and Away’, released almost in parallel to the aforementioned and that arrived in the early 2000s to rival in popularity with it in Australia.

In any case, both ‘Neighbors’ and ‘Home and Away’ live a time of lean cows in terms of audience. These negative results have meant that the first has had to move to an online broadcast since 2011 and the second remains on free-to-air television but reaping worrying figures. Even so, both are still a gold mine in their international broadcasts, especially in the United Kingdom, where their popularity remains very high.

United States: four soap operas still hold out



The United States is experiencing a phenomenon similar to that of Australia, the ‘soap operas’ are ceasing to be as popular as in other times, contrary to the English case where their consumption is still high. Americans have not seen a new soap being born for more than twenty years, what has meant that the little that remains of the cake is divided up by the four “big ones” that are still standing today.

One of those that resists the passage of time is ‘Days of Our Lives’. It is a story broadcast without interruption since 1965 and that tells the rivalry between the Horton, Brady, Di Mera, Kiriakis families, etc. in the fictional town of Salem. Last January it aired the 14,000th episode. ‘Days of Our Lives’ is also the most exported American soap opera, although today it is the one with the lowest audience of the four that remain on the air. For fans of ‘Friends’, it is the soap opera where Joey’s character worked during part of the series. And, another fact for the followers of ‘Friends’, Jennifer Aniston’s father, John aniston, has played the character of Victor Kiriakis in this soap opera since 1985.

The queen of soap operas in America right now is ‘The Young and the Restless’, first cousin of another soap opera that is being broadcast and is called ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’. Both series are from CBS and it is common to find its characters crossing stories and appearing in the opposite series. The original, ‘The Young and the Restless’, began airing in 1973 and is the leading uninterrupted soap opera for American audiences since 1988. In the case of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’, it is the only American soap opera still it lasts less than half an hour per episode, in the style of British soap opera.

The fourth soap opera that remains in broadcast is ‘General Hospital’. It has been issued uninterruptedly since 1963, although like many productions of this type it had to stop its production due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the case of ‘General Hospital’ they had two months of episodes in advance, so after finishing these they broadcast repetitions of old episodes between May and August. ‘General Hospital’ was the favorite soap opera of Americans in the 1980s, until ‘The Young and the Restless’ snatched the crown from it.

Among the ‘soap operas’ that are no longer broadcast, it is worth highlighting ‘As the world turns’, the last “big one” to say goodbye. It ran from 1956 to 2010. It lived its greatest moment of splendor in the 60s and 70s, when it was the most followed daily television series. Since the 1980s, it has experienced a slow but continuous decrease in audiences that caused its end on September 17, 2010. Same luck as ‘As The World Turns’ other productions followed such as ‘Guiding Light’, ‘Passion’, ‘Santa Barbara’ or ‘The Doctors’, all of them memories of a time when they came to live together until a score of soap operas at the same time on the American television grid.

The main reason for the loss of popularity of these productions, especially in the United States and Australia, is that more and more women are working outside the home. His main audience, housewives, are becoming fewer and fewer, so the audience for these productions has been decreasing. Other reasons may be the proliferation of gatherings, contests and reality shows in the same slot, productions that cost much less than soap opera. Not forgetting either that many of the soap opera that we have mentioned have not been able to adapt in time to the trends in television and the issues that currently interest the public, many have been left behind.

The process of disappearance of this type of productions is similar in other countries. They remain, for example, ‘Goede tijden, slechte tijden‘in the Netherlands and ‘Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten’ in Germany, on air since the 90s and which are adaptations of the Australian ‘The Restless Years’. But other historical ones such as ‘Verbotene Liebe’ (Germany), ‘Hotel Caesar’ (Norway) or ‘The Riordans’ (Ireland), at the time emblems of desktop television in their countries, passed away. A trend towards disappearance that seems unstoppable throughout the world, except in the United Kingdom, where they continue to resist as a fundamental part of their television grid.