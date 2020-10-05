For the male red panda at the Reynou zoo located next to Limoges (Haute-Vienne), it’s a day that starts well. He has found the right branches for his cabin. It’s time to open the park and the first visitors arrive. They have to pay 19 €. To welcome them, polar bears are present.

Born in captivity, polar bears arrived in Limousin more than a year ago. Their presence in this park calls out. “It’s quite impressive. To see them so close is incredible”exclaims a visitor. According to the park, their presence serves to alert people to global warming. The bears have a two-hectare enclosure just for them. Four lodges located among the animals are reserved for tourists. In the evening, customers have a front row seat to watch the show.