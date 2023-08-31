Hamilton and Russell ‘aligned’ on the duration of the contract

Through an official note on the eve of the first day of free practice for the Italian GP at Monza, Mercedes said it is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will continue together at the wheel of the Mercedes until 2025 for two more seasons. The pairing formed at the start of the 2022 season. Lewis will drive for the Brackley-based team in the 2024 and 2025 seasons and continue a historic relationship which has secured six Drivers’ World Championships and eight Constructors’ World Championships. Since joining Mercedes, Lewis has taken 82 wins and 78 pole positions, making him the most successful driver in the history of the sport. The extension ensures the continuation of the most successful team and driver pairing in Formula One history for at least a thirteenth year.

Russell has extended a relationship that began in 2017 in turn until the end of the 2025 season. The then eighteen-year-old joined the team’s Junior program in which he made his journey in the preparatory categories for F1. After starring at Williams, he was promoted to partner Lewis Hamilton from 2022 and got his own first win in a Grand Prix at the Brazilian Grand Prix last year. Below are the words of Hamilton, Russell and Wolff to seal this important double announcement by Mercedes, a choice in the name of continuity.

Lewis Hamilton’s words

“We dream every day of being the best and have dedicated the last ten years together to achieve this goal. Being at the top is not achieved overnight or in a short period of time, but it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it has been an honor to go into the history books with this incredible team. We have never been so hungry to win. We have learned from every success but also from every setback. We keep chasing our dreams, we keep fighting no matter the challenges and we will win again. I am grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story is not over, we are determined to reach other goals together and we will not stop until we succeed”.

The words of George Russell

“I have grown up with this team since joining the Junior program in 2017. It’s my home and it’s great to extend our special relationship until 2025. After stepping into the racing seat of Mercedes last year, I wanted to repay the trust that Toto and the rest of the team have placed in me. Getting my first pole position and race win last year was an unforgettable emotion. But above all, it has been great to work with everyone in Brackley and Brixworth to progress our car and drive our development forward. Their loyalty, vision and hard work are inspiring. We’ve come a long way in the last 18 months and we are getting stronger as a team to get back to the top of the pack.”

The words of Toto Wolff

“Continuing with our current driver lineup was an easy decision. We have the strongest pair on the starting grid and both riders play a crucial role in the team to make us progress. The strength and stability they provide will be critical to our future success. Our partnership with Lewis is one of the most successful in the history of the sport. It has always been a formality that we would continue to work together, and it is very inspiring for all of us to confirm this publicly. His pure racing qualities are illustrated by his impressive track record; but over the years we’ve been together, he’s grown to be a pillar and leader of our team. These leadership qualities are crucial when we focus on the fight for the world championship. As F1’s biggest global star, he has also played a pivotal role in shaping our commitments to diversity, inclusion and sustainability, which will be the foundation of our success for years to come. George is one of the protagonists of his generation. He has repaid the trust we have shown in him by promoting him to a starting position in 2022. His first pole position in Hungary and his first Grand Prix win in Brazil were highlights of last season. As a pilot, he combines impressive speed with the tenacity of a true fighter. But he’s also gifted with an intelligence and an attention to detail that will help him continue to grow, develop and improve even further. He is a natural to the team and we are delighted to have extended the relationship for the coming years.”