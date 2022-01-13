In fact, Djokovic already knows the name of his opponent in the first round. The defending champion and record champion in Melbourne – he has already won nine times – plays against a compatriot: Miomir Kecmanovic. The draw started an hour later due to the uncertainty about Djokovic’s participation.

Djokovic has not been vaccinated against Covid and is still awaiting a decision from the Australian Immigration Minister, who has discretion to expel him. A court ruling on Monday allows the title holder to remain in the country despite irregularities in the visa-obtaining process.

According to the Australian newspaper The Age, there will certainly be no definitive answer about Djokovic’s stay today, so that the saga will enter its seventh day tomorrow. According to the newspaper, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is still investigating whether he should revoke the visa for the defending champion in Melbourne.

Botic van de Zandschulp starts against the German Jan-Lennard Struff, according to the draw that took place today. Struff is the number 50 in the world. Tallon Greek track will meet Italian Fabio Fognini, who is 36th in the world ranking.

There is currently one Dutch participant in the women’s tournament. Arantxa Rus will face Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, the number 31 in the world, in the first round. Indy de Vroome, Arianne Hartono and Richèl Hogenkamp still have to get through one qualifying round. The same applies to the men for Jesper de Jong, who defeated the Australian Edward Winter in two sets: 6-1 6-2.

Hartono eliminated Belgium’s Ysaline Bonaventure in three sets (6-2 4-6 6-4), while Hogenkamp was too strong for Australian Lizette Cabrera in the second round of the qualifying tournament: 6-4 7-5. The main tournament starts on Monday in Melbourne.

