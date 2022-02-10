fines up to 50,000 eurosThe Dutch Labor Inspectorate must check on Saturday night during the reopening of the nightclubs whether boas can do their work under safe conditions. This is the appeal made by chairman of the BOA ACP trade union, Richard Gerrits. “If boas in uniform have to enforce without back-up from the police, things can go wrong,” he tells this site.











That boas will not maintain during The Night Rises is not true, according to Hubert Bruls, chairman of the Security Council. “A riot is being created that is not there,” says Bruls in the radio program Sven on 1† “The boas didn’t say that. When I got up this morning, we did not yet have workers’ self-government.”

In the conversation, Bruls criticized Gerrits with the comment that he is not at all about the use of boas. "But I'll deal with that," said Gerrits. "I stand for my people, and if I get signals from boas that they are concerned about a certain course that municipalities are going to follow, I have to say something about it."

half a ton fine

Entrepreneurs who open their doors on Saturday night risk a fine of up to 50,000 euros, Gerrits knows. “These amounts are mentioned in letters to entrepreneurs. As far as I can see now, we will not enforce opening and closing times. What you should keep in mind is that plainclothes boas write down certain things and then leave again. Entrepreneurs can then receive an administrative fine later on.”

Amsterdam nightclubs that participate in the protest risk a fine of 4,500 euros if they open their doors on Saturday, Mayor Femke Halsema writes in a letter to Koninklijke Horeca Nederland. The individual clubs will also receive a letter on Friday, which immediately serves as a warning.

Halsema

Halsema writes that she understands the frustration, disappointment and need for perspective from the nightclubs. However, she emphasizes that the city council adheres to the national corona rules, 'as we have always done'. "I urge you to comply with the rules, assuming that society will open soon," said the mayor. ,,Then we can reopen the Amsterdam clubs in full glory. I count on you."

Anyone who opens the doors after the mayor’s warning can count on a penalty of 4,500 euros. She reports that clubs risk closure repeatedly.

Enforcement hassle

There has been a lot to do about enforcement during the last few days The Night Rises† The police unions ACP, ANPV, Equipe and NPB called on their members on Wednesday morning to monitor the nightlife as passively as possible from next Friday night until Monday morning and not to act if catering establishments remain open in violation of the corona measures. The two largest boa unions showed their solidarity with the actions of the police and indicated that they would not enforce it, also for their own safety.

A spokesperson for the Social Affairs and Employment Inspectorate could not comment yet.