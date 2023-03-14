Home page politics

Split

What does former chancellor Angela Merkel actually do? Current photos show the Federal Chancellor a. D. with her husband on the sunny island of Fuerteventura.

Munich – Since December 8, 2021, Angela Merkel has been Chancellor a. call D. After 16 years she is “out of service” and in that sense retired. Since then, not much has been heard from her. From time to time she pops up in the media landscape, and in unusual roles. So she was a guest on a crime podcast and spoke there about true crime cases. Most recently, pictures of her appeared that showed her on vacation. Not in Italy this time, but on Fuerteventura.

Angela Merkel is vacationing in Fuerteventura with her husband Joachim Sauer

While it is wet and gray again in Germany, the ex-Chancellor appeared with her husband Joachim Sauer on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura. pictures that the picture newspaper published show Angela Merkel and her husband having breakfast in a hotel. A guest told the paper that the couple were accompanied by three bodyguards. Since Merkel left office, one gets the impression that she can approach her new phase of life in a relaxed manner. In an interview, she said that after her tenure she wanted to think about what interests her.

Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer on vacation in Italy in 2015. © Ciro De Luca

Angela Merkel on vacation: Florence, Rome and South Tyrol

Holidays definitely seem to be on her schedule. She visited Tuscany last spring and was seen in Florence with her CDU party friend Annette Schavan. Then it was on to Rome. Even the mayor of the Italian capital welcomed them. Italy seems to be a special place for Angela Merkel. In the past, she regularly vacationed in South Tyrol or on the Italian island of Ischia.

The Federal Chancellor commented on the political events. D. only rarely. With regard to her tenure, she defended her Russia policy and also acknowledged errors on the part of NATO. (vk)