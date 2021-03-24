Video games are so important in Japan that many times the entire nation comes to a complete halt and productivity goes to hell. Happens with Dragon quest and now with Monster Hunter Rise.

Now, what can companies do so that their employees are not waiting for departure time to run to buy a game or play at home?

The answer seems obvious; be more severe with the workers so that they do not concentrate on a ‘little game’ for children, but, since we know that this will not happen, it is best to create a day off around Monster Hunter Rise.

A Japanese company that you would like to work for right now decided to give its workers a day off so that during the launch day of Monster hunter rise you better get to play and are resting to have to deal with the lock in productivity.

The company in question that decided to create the rest day for the launch of Monster hunter rise is named Mark-On, which is dedicated to working on issues related to Virtual Reality.

The executive who sent the mail to have the day off for Monster Hunter Rise

Wherever you see it Monster hunter rise is a game with demanding features that will require you to invest a lot of time. This is known to the owner of the aforementioned company and that is why he sent an email to the area managers so that the workers did not attend the company on March 26.

It seems that it is a joke or an advertising idea, however, Monster hunter rise will be one of the most played titles in Nintendo switch in the coming days and everything indicates that users will be able to play this title of Capcom for quite a while when I come out.

Now, if this is what happens with adults who have already reserved their copy of MonHun RiseWhat will happen to the boys who go to school? Will they also manage to endure? We’ll see how this hunting title goes Capcom.

